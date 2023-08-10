SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Red Cross of Southeast Georgia is teeing up for its Coastal Golf Classic.

The event is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Westin Savannah Harbor (2 Resort Drive, Savannah).

There are several ways to support the cause, from playing in the game to becoming a sponsor.

Visit this link to learn more about the Coastal Golf Classic.

The mission of the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.