Red Cross of South Carolina sends volunteers to assist with Hurricane Laura response

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Red Cross of South Carolina is deploying 25 volunteers to the Gulf Coast to support disaster-workers’ response to Hurricane Laura.

Eight are from right here in the Lowcountry.

They join more than 800 other trained volunteers from across the country who have committed to a two-week deployment to the hardest-hit areas in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

Ben Williamson, director of communications for the American Red Cross Palmetto SC Region, says the number of volunteers sent from South Carolina will likely continue to increase, and the chapter is ready to send additional volunteers as needed.

“These 25 South Carolina volunteers, we’re just amazed by that. We’re so grateful that our volunteers step up time and time again,” Williamson said. “Some of them packed up within 24 hours and were willing to head toward danger to help others.”

Williamson says all volunteers have been screened and show no symptoms of COVID-19. They have also completed COVID-19 operating procedure training.

“Most of our volunteers are on the ground helping with sheltering, so they’ll be working in shelters,” Williamson said. “Some of them will be a part of a damage assessment team. They’re going out today and over the next couple of days to do damage assessments of people’s homes and connecting with those families.”

“We’ve got some folks who are supporting our disaster health and mental health teams,” he added. “They’re checking in not only on the people who have been impacted but the team members who are working. It’s a huge operation.”

He says more than anything, the Red Cross is in need of blood and financial donations.

“The other way to help would be to volunteer,” Williamson said. “We have to have volunteers. They’re the heartbeat and blood of the Red Cross. We can’t do anything without them. If you’re looking for a way to give back, think about joining our team.”

You can find out how to give blood or sign up to volunteer on the Red Cross website. Join WSAV and other Nexstar stations in making a donation to the Red Cross here.