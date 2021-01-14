Red Cross encourages community to volunteer for MLK Day of Service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service approaching Monday, the American Red Cross encourages the community to volunteer.

The organization offers a variety of services nationwide, responding to disasters and coordinating lifesaving blood donations.

“If you try it once, you will see not only how you impact those in need, but how you are impacted,” said Sidney Murray II, who began volunteering with the Red Cross eight years ago.

For the American Red Cross of Southeast Georgia, the most-needed volunteer positions include blood donor ambassadors, transportation specialists and disaster action team members.

Officials say COVID-19 safety precautions in place for those who do volunteer.

The Red Cross also has a wide range of virtual volunteer opportunities for those unable to leave their homes during the pandemic.

Visit here to learn more about the Southeast Georgia branch and ways you can give back this MLK Day of Service.