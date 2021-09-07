Ready Set Go! Back to School honors WSAV as Oustanding Community Sponsor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready Set Go! Back to School is celebrating another successful school supply giveaway.

In August, the organization hosted its 13th annual giveaway, providing thousands of students with essential school supplies.

WSAV News 3 has been a proud sponsor of the events, including this year’s modified Pack the Trunk giveaway.

On Tuesday, Tiwanna Jones stopped by the WSAV studios with a certificate of appreciation for “Oustanding Community Sponsor.”

Learn more about the nonprofit on Facebook or by visiting rsgbacktoschool.org.