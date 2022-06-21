FILE – Volunteers prepare supply bags for the 2021 Ready Set Go! Back to School giveaway (WSAV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the Coastal Empire’s biggest back-to-school giveaways returns this August.

The Ready Set Go! Back to School (RSGBTS) giveaway is set for Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Henderson E. Formey Jr. Early Learning Center (400 E. Broad St.).

The event, now in its 14th year, aims to provide 5,000 bags full of school supplies for students in Chatham and surrounding counties.

But RSGBTS can’t do it alone.

Donations

The back-to-school giveaway is made possible by sponsorships, volunteer support and community donations.

If you’re interested in contributing, take a look at the needed items:

3-prong, 2-pocket folders

Kids scissors

Wide ruled notebook paper

Crayons

Composition books

Index cards

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

Pens/pencils

Dry erase marker

2-inch binders

Binder dividers

College ruled notebook paper

Colored pencils

Composition books

Index cards

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

Pens/pencils

Highlighter

Drop-off locations

RSGBTS has arranged for multiple drop-off locations, including Savannah businesses:

Alluring Braiding Studio (6815 Forest Park Drive, Suite 223)

Brighter Day Natural Foods (1102 Bull Street)

Finesse Family Hair Care (12 Old W. Lathrop Avenue)

Solomon’s Beauty Salon (1612 MLK Blvd.)

Live Oak Public Libraries branches are also accepting donations:

Bull Street Library (2002 Bull St., Savannah)

Forest City Library (1501 Stiles Ave., Savannah)

Garden City Library (104 Sunshine Ave., Garden City)

Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah)

Oglethorpe Mall Library (7 Mall Annex, Savannah)

Southwest Chatham Library (14097 Abercorn St., Savannah)

The branches are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

WSAV is proud to once again sponsor the RSGBTS giveaway. Sponsorship opportunities are available until June 30.