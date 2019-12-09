Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire to host 10th Annual Reindeer Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire will host its 10th annual Reindeer Run and holiday market on Saturday.

Check out last year’s Reindeer Run HERE.

The event will feature an 8K, a kiddie race, food trucks and family friendly games and activities on site at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.

The kiddie race is free and begins at 8:45 a.m. The 8K is $35 for adults and $10 for youth (ages 12 to 17) and begins at 9 a.m. The 8K registration fee goes up to $40 on Dec. 13 and the day of the race.

Below is the 8K race route.

Map via Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire, Reindeer Run

All participants will receive a Reindeer Run t-shirt and a 10th annual medal. Packet pickup is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Byrd Cookie Company at 6700 Waters Ave. Runners can also pick up their packets on the morning of the race at 8 a.m.

To register for the race, CLICK HERE.

Celebrity runners have been challenged to raise $1,000 this year before the race. To see a list of celebrity runners and to donate to their campaigns, CLICK HERE.

Proceeds from the race will support the Prevention Education program at the Rape Crisis Center, which offers healthy relationship resources and training for local schools, colleges and other organizations.