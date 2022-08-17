SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day dental-only clinic for adults on August 27 and 28. Services that will be available will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions and dental X-rays.

RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, in Garden City. Services will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Clinic doors open at 6:00 a.m. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Aug. 26 and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided.

This clinic is in collaboration with Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor.

Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, nearly 183,000 volunteers, comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff, have supported RAM’s mission

For more information, to donate or volunteer click here or call 865-579-1530.