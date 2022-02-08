Race4Love: 5K to benefit domestic violence victims in Lowcountry

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Race4Love is back for its year 10 benefitting Hopeful Horizons. The organization serves the Lowcountry community in advocating for domestic violence victims of all ages.

Hopeful Horizons is inviting the community to lace up for Saturday’s race. The family-friendly 5K run/3K walk kicks off at 9 a.m. on Cat Island and virtual options are available, too.

Race4Love will be giving away a number of prizes, awarding the top runners as well as the first stroller and first dog to cross the finish line. Additionally, children ages 9 and under will receive medals.

The event originated in 2012 in honor of two Beaufort County deputies, Lance Cpl. Dana Tate and Cpl. Dyke “A.J.” Coursen, who were killed during a domestic violence call 10 years prior. Organizers said Tate’s widow Marie will greet runners and walkers along the route.

“We are grateful for the sponsors and volunteers who have come together once again to support the Race4Love – and the addition of Walk4Love,” stated Hopeful Horizons CEO Kristin Dubrowski. “Survivors of abuse need the support of the entire community, and this is one way you can show your support and help to raise awareness.”

Pre-registration is available on race4love.com.