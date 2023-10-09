SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In my family, Halloween is never complete until you find the right Pumpkin to carve silly faces into to greet the trick-or-treaters.

Here are some options to find the right patch.

Madrac Farms

Near Rincon, Madrac Farms main crop is Pumpkins, so here you can find healthy Pumpkins to decorate your yard until October 29th.

Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$10 per person (4 years old or older), 3-year-olds are free

$8 per person for Military, First Responders and Senior (60 years old or older)

Ottawa Farms

In Bloomingdale, Ottawa Farms will celebrate the fall harvest season including the pumpkin patch, slides, animals, tractor rides, picnics, and more. Tickets can be purchased online.

October 14, 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$10 per person (4 years old or older), 3-year-olds are free

No pets, alcohol or smoking allowed

Hester & Zipperer Lawn & Garden

Hester & Zipperer Lawn & Garden Facebook

Off of Skidaway Road, you can get your fall family photos in at the Hester & Zipperer Garden and pick up some pumpkins.

Open every day except Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free admissions

Risen Savior’s Pumpkin Patch & Fall Festival

Risen Savior Christian Academy Website

In Pooler, Risen Savior Christian Academy will be holding a pumpkin patch sourced from the Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico, where proceeds will go towards academy travel expenses.

October 14th to 31st, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 7 p.m.- weekends.

Free admission and pumpkins priced according to size

They will also host a fall festival on the weekend of the 28th and 29th from noon to 5 p.m. where there will be a photo booth, carnival games, pony rides, bouncy houses, food, and more.