Happening Now: Public memorial service for Beaufort Police Chief

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort community honors Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy Friday morning with a public memorial service.

The service began at 8:30 a.m. in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Those attending were encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

The service is streaming live on the City of Beaufort Facebook page.

More information about services for Chief Clancy:

