Happening Now: Public memorial service for Beaufort Police Chief

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort community honors Beaufort Police Chief Matt Clancy Friday morning with a public memorial service.
The service began at 8:30 a.m. in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
Those attending were encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
The service is streaming live on the City of Beaufort Facebook page.
Beaufort Police Sgt Chris Cushman called Chief Clancy a “peacemaker” and always “putting himself and his body in front of his own officers at the first sign of danger” @wsav pic.twitter.com/1S2nA4ukdO— Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) August 7, 2020
BIG turnout of law enforcement officers from around the area to honor Beaufort Chief Matt Clancy @wsav @CityBeaufortSC pic.twitter.com/WyaI5Jp0KW— Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) August 7, 2020
Flag raised in honor of Beaufort Chief Matt Clancy as the City prepares for his funeral @wsav pic.twitter.com/Q9m4VAWkrK— Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) August 7, 2020
More information about services for Chief Clancy: