Psychotronic Film Society to present one-time-only screenings in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Psychotronic Film Society has been putting on films in Savannah for 16 years as the city’s longest-running niche cinema organization.

The society shows everything from cult classics to new independent films. Now, they’re expanding to show never-before-seen films in Savannah.

They are launching two new ongoing film series, each with their own unique spin.

The First-Run Film Series will run once every six weeks on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. They’ll present exclusive, one-time-only showings of brand-new releases, which would not otherwise play in the area. Many will be critically acclaimed documentaries.

“The ultimate goal of my film screenings is to enhance and diversify the cultural quality of life in Savannah,” Founder and Executive Director of Psychotronic Film Society Savannah Jim Reed said. “That’s really the only place you are going to truly learn something special and different and unique about this world and all the people in it.”

The series kicks off Sunday, Feb. 16 with a documentary called “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project.” Tickets can be purchased online here.

The documentary portrays one of the most important and least-known African American figures of the past 100 years.

From 1977 until her death in 2012, Marion Stokes, a Philadelphia-based political activist, civil rights protestor, librarian and compulsive-hoarder-turned-amateur-archivist ardently videotaped several 24-hour TV news networks around the clock, using 8 different VHS recorders.

The result? A treasure trove of over 70,000 hours worth of American broadcast and cable television — most of which have never been shown or seen since it was aired live.

Stokes’ homemade library of American TV news is the single largest and most complete television archive of its kind anywhere in the world.

Now, for the first time ever, filmmakers were given access to this massive vault of historic programming, as well as rare interview footage with Marion herself, and candid, never-before-seen interviews with her friends and family.

“Recorder” premiered at the Tribeca Film Fest, where it was nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

A New York Times “Critic’s Pick,” it is only playing in theaters, and this will be its only local public screening.

The second series is called the Double Vision Film Series, which is a collaboration between the Psychotronic Film Society and CinemaSavannah.

Each film shown in the Double Vision Film Series will be a brand-new, first-run feature and will be the only chance to see it in Savannah.

This series will take place once every other month in the Ben Tucker Auditorium of downtown Savannah’s new Cultural Arts Center on Fridays at 7 p.m.

The first event will feature the new British/Belgian thriller called “A Good Woman is Hard to Find,” which the Fantasia Film Fest called “a brooding and bloody crime thriller with sharp doses of dark humor and social commentary.”

This movie will be shown a full three months before it’s official U.S. release.