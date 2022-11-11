SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Veterans Council of Chatham County has announced the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps will be performing at the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 12.

Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, stationed at Fort Meyer, Virginia, is only one of four premier musical organizations of the United States Army. Members perform using musical instruments such as the fife, snare drums, bass drums and bugles. The uniforms worn by the members of the Corps are dated circa 1784 and consist of black tricorn hats, white wigs, waistcoats, colonial coveralls, and distinct red regimental coats.

“I’m so excited, for one, we were able to get them down here for this. Second, because they were able to adjust on the fly, like we are, to be able to get the parade in, albeit a day later,” said Joe Higgins, Chairman of the Veterans Council of Chatham County.

The Veterans Day Parade will kick off at 9:00 a.m.

“We will use the alternate route we used last year due to construction on Broughton St. and will begin at Abercorn and Gwinnett then travel down Abercorn to Liberty St. From Liberty St., we will continue to Montgomery St. and then to Oglethorpe Ave. We will continue down Oglethorpe to the review stand on Oglethorpe at Abercorn,” said Higgins.

“The Veterans Council would like to thank Susan Brooker, Eddie Grant and all the staff with the City of Savannah for helping us with this change. With it now being on Saturday, we look forward to more people being able to come out and support our local Veterans Community. We hope to see you on the route,” he exclaimed.