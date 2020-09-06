Port Wentworth woman celebrates 105th birthday

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Family, friends, and Port Wentworth Fire and Police Departments joined together to wish Mary Jackson a “happy birthday” on Saturday.

Jackson, affectionately called “Big Mama,” just turned 105 years old last week!

She enjoyed a drive-by parade from her front door. Party-goers decorated the front lawn and their cars to show their love for Jackson.

“It’s just a tremendous acheivement to get to this age, especially at this day and time,” Jackson’s great granddaughter, Katrina Kittles, said. “I feel like she’s just the jewel of our family and she’s such a blessing to us.”

Jackson is the daughter of a pastor and attributes her long life and health to her faith.