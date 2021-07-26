Port Wentworth tentatively adopts 2021 millage rate, City to host public hearings ahead of final vote

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Port Wentworth tentatively adopted a 2021 millage rate.

The proposed rate will require an increase in property taxes by 2.01 percent.

The Port Wentworth city council proposed a new millage rate of 4.160, which is 0.082 mills over the rollback rate of 4.078.

City leaders plan to host three public hearings to discuss and listen to the public’s opinions on the proposed rate.

All three public hearings will take place in the council chambers at City Hall.

The first public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27 at 9:00 a.m.

The second takes place Tuesday, July 27 at 5:00 p.m.

​The final public hearing will be held on Thursday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The city council plans to vote to adopt the 2021 millage rate immediately following the final public hearing.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings.