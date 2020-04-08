Port Wentworth first responders brighten boy’s birthday

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Brannen Fountain couldn’t have the usual party to celebrate his 4th birthday due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but Port Wentworth’s first responders made sure he still got a proper celebration.

His grandmother Maria Boiza said she wanted to brighten his day so she put a sign outside asking people driving by to honk their horns for Brannen.

A police officer who lived nearby must’ve seen the sign and spread the word because a line of cars and trucks from the Port Wentworth police and fire departments decided to drive by.

They passed his house sirens blaring, singing happy birthday — and even dropped off a fire hat of his own. Of course, they all kept their distance.

Boiza said the small act of kindness made the birthday boy’s day that much more special.

Other fire departments, like those in Richmond Hill and Hilton Head Island, have posted on social media that they’re offering similar drive-by celebrations for any kid’s birthday.

Contributions to this story by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service