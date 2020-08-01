Port Wentworth community holds birthday parade for teen living with leukemia

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV)—The Alee Shriners and Alee Pirates of Coastal Georgia held a socially-distant parade Friday night to celebrate the birthday of a 13-year-old teen living with leukemia.

Community members lined up at the Turnberry Street gym in Port Wentworth to watch the Alee Pirate unit led by Henry Plumbing Company CEO Todd Reed.

They were accompanied by the Port Wentworth Police Department, Alee Shriners, and friends and family driving past with homemade birthday banners to celebrate Bryson.

“At the age of five, he was diagnosed with a rare disease called Behcet’s disease that attacks the blood vessels, everywhere from head to toe,” Bryson’s mother said. “They started him on chemo last year so we’ve had to quarantine him.”

“The community came together and threw him a birthday party and it means the world to us,” she added. “Thank you everybody for what you did. You should see the smile under this mask, it’s unbelievable.”