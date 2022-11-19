HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – An NFL star and local football legend came back to Hilton Head Island Saturday to give something back to his hometown.

People were lined up around the block at the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island as Seattle Seahawks defense lineman Poona Ford helped hand out 100 turkeys to local families.

Hilton Head native Ford was a Boys & Girls Club member himself and was able to take a tour of his former club.

He says it’s always special to come back home and make a difference.