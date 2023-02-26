SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re looking to make a difference this year, then you may just get your chance this March.

Community members are welcome to partner with Pooler to plant a tree for free in honor of Arbor Day. The event will take place at the Pooler Recreation Center 200 Preston Stokes Drive on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On a first come, first served basis, trees will be handed out through a drive-thru giveaway to residents hoping to see a greener neighborhood.

The Mayor and Council are supporting the event through the City’s Tree Fund.