POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Pooler Juneteenth Celebration Committee is hosting its inaugural festival on Sunday, June 19, at the Tanger Outlets.

Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S.

The Freedom Day event, free to the public, boasts live music, food trucks, storytellers, vendors, games, a health fair and much more.

Stop by between noon and 5 p.m. Should it rain, the celebration will instead take place on Monday, June 20.

Featured guests include WSAV’s Kim Gusby, singer Kim Polote and Magic Marc. For approximate performance times, visit poolerjuneteenth.org.

The Pooler Juneteenth Celebration Committee is also hosting a run and health fair on Saturday, June 11, at Pooler Stadium. Registration is available at this link.