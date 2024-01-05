POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Southeast is growing at a rapid pace, but the small-town feel of looking out for one another has not left many tight-knit communities. One of those is in the city of Pooler, where the owner of a coffee shop is paying it forward one brew at a time.

Kyle Garrison knows all too well what it means to be in need, financially and medically. That’s why he put passion behind his purpose when he opened Stir Coffee Company.

“Where my heart comes from is… I want to be able to help in whatever way I can, because this community helped me,” Garrison told News 3.

He was once faced with the unimaginable.

“Back in 2012, I was actually diagnosed with a brain tumor, and I didn’t have any health insurance. I had to go to Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Well, the surgery costs about $250,000,” he said.

His friends, family, neighbors, and even strangers supported him by raising money to help pay for his medical bills.

“It was a mark of God, really. [He was] letting me know how much He cared for me, and He did that through people I didn’t know. I think that’s one of the biggest things that touched me back then is people didn’t have to know me or even know much about my story,” Garrison said.

As a pastor at Relentless Church just a building over from Stir, he knew he wanted to pay it forward. He once again received support from his church.

“We raised the money and started the coffee shop, debt-free. If you were to say that there was a co-owner, it would be the people in the church,” he said.

Since it was started in September 2022, his coffee company has donated thousands of dollars to people in need, stretching far out from Pooler.

“One organization we help is Ansley’s Rainbows of Hope. That goes local and stretches out because that particular organization actually funds expenses for families going through some medical issues,” Garrison said.

“We sewed into Gilliard and Co. Their focus is foster care… so we’re helping to support these organizations, helping families and needs, from Chatham County and beyond.”

He says they never need to know the specifics of a need, just how they can meet it.

The shop is also open for entrepreneurs, work-from-home employees, or students to enjoy and use free internet, conference rooms, and comfy spaces. This is another way Garrison says he and his people can show love to others.

“We exist to stir up one another for love and good works. We know that when we’re staying later to make coffee, we’re doing the good work of making a space available,” he said. “It’s kind of a way to just say, ‘Hey, I remember what it was like to get such a free gift.'”

If you are in need or would like to support Stir’s non-profit, click here.

Garrison wants to stress that this coffee shop is welcome to all people who want to support others, a cup for a cause.