Polished Pearl Productions to host upcoming Boost Brunch Women’s Empowerment Celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah boutique company Polished Pearl Productions, LLC, plans to host their annual Boost Brunch Women’s Empowerment Celebration on March 5.

The Boost Brunch features cuisine, desserts, music, honorees, and vendors along with inspirational conversationalists and tips for women.

The 2022 Boost Brunch will honor Elaine Shavers Campbell, Vera Jennings-Lee {posthumously}, Brandy C. Scott Lee, The Honorable Sharon-Frances Moore, Shatealy T. Sims, and The Honorable Tammy Cox Stokes.

Special guests include WSAV News 3’s award winning journalists Kim Gusby and Tina Tyus-Shaw.

The event happens on Saturday, March 5 at 11:30 a.m. at The Beach Institute African-American Cultural Center Main Gallery (502 East Harris Street, Savannah).

Tickets are $60.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.polishedpearlproductions.com.