Police share video message thanking Chatham Co. residents for staying home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is saying “thank you” to those who are staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CCPD on Monday released a video message to show that like many, police officers are adjusting to the state’s shelter-in-place order.

“This is a heartfelt message from our department,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

“We miss the long conversations, classroom visits, and games of pick-up basketball with neighborhood kids,” Hadley continued. “And, like you, we’re looking forward to the day when this crisis is behind us.”

The chief reiterated the importance of social distancing and how it keeps his team safe.

“When you stay at home, you’re not only protecting yourself and your loved ones, you’re also significantly reducing the risk of exposure to our officers,” Hadley said.