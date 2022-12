HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The annual Polar Plunge returns to Hilton Head Island this Sunday.

Not only is it a fresh start to the year, but it’s also for a good cause.

While the plunge itself is free, donations will go to Charli’s Critter Fund, a charity named for Charli Bobinchuck. The 11-year-old was tragically killed while crossing a road in 2018.

The event starts on Coligny Beach at 10 a.m. with music and raffles with a chance to dive into the New Year at 11 a.m.