BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Some of the “rays” from Pockets Full Of Sunshine were hard at work screen printing new shirts for Southern Coastal Homes.

The special needs organization has its own printing business in addition to the daily activities and events for the kids and adults in our area.

Everyone involved said it was the perfect combination – great shirts while helping a great cause.

Dayna Dehlinger said, “A lot of creative factors a lot of socialization. When you come in this warehouse there are a lot of conversations, a lot of friendships being made and of course, the work is fun.”

Bailye Quick of Southern Coastal Homes said, “You can get a shirt from anywhere, you can’t get a Pockets Full Of Sunshine shirt from anywhere…no you can’t get the experience. You cant get the love they put into it from anywhere else.”

Pockets doesn’t just make shirts but it helps out with designs and more.

Just contact them for details on pricing or how to get involved with the organization.