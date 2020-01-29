Photo Gallery: Thunderbolt Counseling Services celebrates 10 years

Live Now
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – Thunderbolt Counseling Services celebrated a big milestone on Tuesday — and helped out a local pet rescue at the same time.

The business, owned by Dr. Linda Morgan, held a ribbon-cutting at the recently purchased location on Victory Drive, celebrating with food, door prizes and live music by Melvin Dean.

Attendees were also encouraged to donate funds or pet food for Coastal Pet Rescue, which coordinates foster homes and provides shelter services for animals in Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties.

Thunderbolt Counseling Services serves adults, children, couples and families, including multicultural and LGBT communities.

