SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Families celebrated Spring over the weekend at a local movie theater.

Saturday AMC Theatres Savannah hosted a Spring festival in the parking lot of their Shawnee st. location.

According to organizers, the event honored and recognized frontline workers and their families who have made significant contributions to the community during the pandemic.

Check out the sights from the fun in the gallery below:

(photos: Corey Brooks)