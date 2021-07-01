Photo gallery: RMH Charities of the Coastal Empire kicks off 7th Annual Wine, Women & Shoes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ronald McDonald House (RMH) Charities of the Coastal Empire celebrated fashion Wednesday to kick off their 7th Annual Wine, Women & Shoes event.

The two-day event started with a luncheon and fashion show.

The Wine, Women & Shoes event helps raise money for the organization.

The Ronald McDonald House helps families of seriously ill and injured children with living arrangements, food and more while their child undergoes treatment.

Check out all of the glamour and sparkle from the catwalk in the photo gallery below.

Wine, Women & Shoes continues Thursday.

Learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets HERE.