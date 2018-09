Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

As floodwaters submerge neighborhoods in North Carolina, rescue efforts are underway to get people to dry land.

Click through a gallery of the latest photos from AP featuring rescue and recovery efforts.

18 Photos Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.