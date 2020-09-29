‘Phil the Squares with Music’ to return to Chippewa Square in October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Philharmonic’s (SavPhil) Phil the Squares with Music will return to Chippewa Square on Oct. 10.

The new, free music event made its debut on Labor Day and was a hit. On Oct. 10, there will be two performances, one from 10 to 11 a.m. and one from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

SavPhil is partnering with homeowners and businesses of the downtown area to provide free, outdoor music for the Savannah community. Perched on balconies and terraces overlooking Savannah’s squares, SavPhil Musicians will play a wide variety of musical selections.

The Celli artist group, an all-female cello quartet, will also perform. Their members playing that day are Erin Cassel, Nan Kemberling, Sarah Kapps, and Jessica Messere.

“Wave hello to our musicians as you pass by or enjoy the full performance via Facebook live,” Keitaro Harada, Music and Artistic Director said.

Phil the Squares with Music is sponsored by Staci Donegan Real Estate.