PEP mourns the loss of a member, a friend to COVID-19

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – For the members of Programs for Exceptional People, Joseph Taylor was a friend, a man who always had a smile on his face, and a kind word to say to everyone.

The special needs group and his family are now mourning his loss.

Joseph passed away late Monday night due to complications from COVID-19.

The emotions could be seen on every pep member’s face as the staff told them the solemn news.

But they are all choosing to remember the good times with this man who never had a bad word to say about anyone. Someone who was always smiling. With a personality that shined above any disability he may have had.

“The way he could come in here and make us smile,” said Tim Thayer, PEP Operations Manager. “We try to make our members smile every day but it was Joseph who could come in here and make us smile. that was special. We thrive on that.”

Joseph Taylor was just 30 years old.

A Go Fund Me has been set up in his name to help his family with funeral expenses.

To make a donation go to:

https://gofund.me/76b26fbb