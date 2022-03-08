SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Penn Center National Historic Landmark District, located on St. Helena Island, prepares to host an upcoming workshop exploring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The center plans to host the event Friday evening at the Penn Center’s Frissell Community House.

The event will be free and open to the public.

Organizers say the workshop will focus on Martin Luther King Jr.’s faith and commitment to civil rights and his quest for equality for all.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say due to COVID protocols all attendees must where a mask despite vaccination status.

Learn more at www.penncenter.com