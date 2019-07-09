Peacock Subaru and LLS donate blankets, craft kits to Lowcountry cancer patients

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Peacock Subaru, Subaru of America and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) are partnering to support local cancer patients.

Two Lowcountry cancer centers, Hilton Head/Bluffton Center Radiation Oncology and South Carolina Cancer Specialists on Hilton Head Island, received blankets for adult patients and craft kits for children.

Visitors to the Peacock Subaru dealership also wrote encouraging messages to the patients.

“This campaign adds a little warmth and comfort to the lives of those undergoing cancer treatment,” Lauren Mathews with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Georgia Chapter said. “Cancer treatment is financially stressful and can be lonely and isolating, too. That’s why we want these patients to know they are loved and cared for.”

According to Peacock Subaru, this is the fourth year that the three organizations have worked together on the Loves to Care initiative. LLS and Subaru have reached over 100,000 patients in nearly 700 hospitals. This year, 542 Subaru dealerships are participating.