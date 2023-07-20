SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – CURE Childhood Cancer, a Georgia-based nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer, is getting a little help from peach farmers.

Wednesday, at Forsyth Park, Pearson Farm presented the organization with a check for almost $5,000.

The money was raised throughout “Peach Week,” where several acclaimed Savannah restaurants offered dishes using peaches from the farm, with the proceeds benefitting CURE.

The money will help financially support cancer patients and their families.

“We feel like it was important not just to celebrate the peach, but to really give back into this community,” Kyle Barfield, manager at Pearson Farm, said. “We were just blessed to connect with CURE and we got to know them and their team and the work that they do here.

“It’s not just about raising dollars, but it’s about supporting families.”