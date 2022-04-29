Do you know someone Paying It Forward in the community? Send your nominations to payitforward@wsav.com.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday was International Pay It Forward Day, a worldwide celebration of kindness that takes place every year.

It’s no coincidence that WSAV News 3 is shining a light on Bobby Roberts, the executive director of the Upward Bound Program at Savannah State University (SSU). It’s a federally funded prep program for low-income, first-generation college hopefuls.

“I would call Mr. Roberts a servant leader because he’s a leader but he gets his motivation by serving others, and more importantly, by serving students,” said Jasmine Pendergraph, the assistant director of Upward Bound.

As the head of the program, Roberts is credited for helping generations of students realize their potential.

“A lot of these young people have been told that you won’t be. You can’t be. You don’t have the will withal to be,” Roberts said, adding that he’s part of the village to say, “You can.”

Upward Bound gives a path to those who have a dream of pursuing post-secondary education, but not necessarily the means.

“He always goes above and beyond for our students,” said Pendergraph.

“Just recently, we went to Detroit for our spring break trip and it was freezing,” she continued. “It was very, very cold in Detroit. And he bought coats for some of our male students who didn’t have coats.”

For the past 17 years, Roberts’ calling has been helping high schoolers find their future.

“He has inspired me to just keep moving forward,” said Pendergraph, a former Upward Bounder.

There are hundreds if not thousands of others who praise Roberts for seeing something in them that they didn’t see in themselves.

Khrystyn Owens Davis knows this firsthand. She joined the Upward Bound Program in 2004 under the tutelage of Roberts. Today, she’s a senior accountant at Gulfstream Aerospace.

“Mr. Roberts has always been a mentor,” she said. “He has pretty much, from the time we met, he has stayed the course with me. Whether it’s prepping for the SAT, applying for college… even after college, Mr. Roberts continued to stay in contact with me.”

It seems the more lives he encounters, the more he has to give.

As for the current class of Upward Bounders, Roberts continues to stand in the gap to make sure no one falls through the cracks.

Earlier this month, he received the Georgia TRIO President’s award, the highest honor given for his service to students.

“He really cares about every single one of us in the program,” said River Stanley, an Upward Bound student. “He takes the time to get to know us, take to us, and establish a personal connection to each and every one of us.”

Upward Bound is recruiting students for this year’s summer session. If you’re interested or for more information, call 912-368-3477 or email upwardbound@savannahstate.edu.