SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia received a big donation from Parker’s Kitchen on Thursday.

During a drive-thru food giveaway for families with children, the convenience store company presented Second Harvest with a check for more than $100,000 to help their mission of fighting hunger in the area.

It’s part of Parker’s mission to feed 2 million meals to hungry children in 2023.

Mary Jane Crouch, Second Harvest executive director, and Greg Parker, Parker’s founder and CEO

“Our country is great, our city is great, but for children to be going home hungry, that’s not right,” said Greg Parker, CEO and founder of Parker’s. “So we need to all do what we can do to improve that situation.”

Helping them achieve that goal is Parker’s round-up campaign, which encourages customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar. The company then matched 25% of each customer donation.

“Thankfully, our customers understand the importance,” Parker said.

Learn more about how you can support Second Harvest’s mission at helpendhunger.org.