Parker’s 8th annual Fueling the Community golf tournament raises $125K

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local convenience store chain is raising money to give back.

Parker’s hosted their 8th annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament Tuesday to support education and health care in the area.

Since 2011, the Fueling the Community program has donated more than $1 million to schools in Coastal Georgia and South Carolina, and to the Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

“We’re giving to 435 schools now. And this allows us to support education, which we think is so important because it’s the tide that lifts all ships,” Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker said. “So it’s important that we work together to give back to the communities where we do business.”

During Tuesday’s scramble-format tournament at The Club at Savannah Harbor, participants raised nearly $125,000 for the program.

“It’s a sell-out. It’s been a sell-out every year since we started it,” Parker said.

“I think that we’ve been successful because of the patronage of our customers,” he continued. “Without the support of our suppliers, and the people that support us, our vendors, and without our team, the Parker’s family, we wouldn’t be able to pull this off.”

In addition to the money raised at the golf tournament, Parker’s donates a portion of the proceeds of gas sold at all of its locations on the first Wednesday of every month to the Fueling the Community program.

Parker’s will donate a penny for each gallon of gas purchased to schools in the area.

“With 66 locations across Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry, that money can add up quickly,” Parker said.

“They can delineate where those pennies go,” he added. “They’ve added up to millions of dollars over the last several years.”