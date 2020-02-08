Park Place Outreach hosts 36th annual gala to end youth homelessness in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Park Place Outreach Inc. hosted its 36th annual gala to raise money to fight youth homelessness in the Savannah area on Friday.

The youth emergency shelter provides food, clothing and a place to stay for youth between the ages of 11 and 21. Executive Director Julie Wade says youth homelessness in Savannah is far more common than one might think.

“In Savannah, we have over 1,000 in the public school system who experience homelessness every year,” Wade said. “So, that’s a lot of kids. They don’t look like what you might stereotypically think of as a homeless child, but they are in every school.”

The money raised at Friday’s gala will go toward Park Place Outreach Inc.’s four programs and a variety of services they offer to youth and their families. To learn more about the organization, click here.