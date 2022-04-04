SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Parent University is gearing up for its 5K and Fun Run on April 23.

The event is being held to raise support for the nonprofit’s mission of bridging the gap between schools and the community through active parent involvement.

Runners can sign up at this link for the 5K, which is $20 with a small sign-up fee, or the Fun Run at $10 with a small sign-up fee. The deadline to register is April 21 at 3 p.m.

The races will kick off Saturday at 8 a.m. at Savannah State University (3219 College St.), then take runners through campus and into the Thunderbolt area before returning to the finish line on campus.

A post-race celebration will be taking place with vendors and events for the whole family.

Visit this link to learn more about Parent University and how you can get involved.