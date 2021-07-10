Parent University celebrates their 22nd graduating class in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s graduation day in Savannah for a community-based program all about giving local parents the necessary tools to better their children’s lives, and the community.

Since 1999, Parent University has offered a series of educational opportunities for local parents in the community, where the parents are both the teachers and the students.

“It’s an awesome experience, you get to take classes and courses and you get to learn so much and grow as an individual,” Brittney Mixon 2021 graduate. “The opportunities and the resources they provide to parents are very great. Parents are able to learn more about how children are able to grow and develop and also learn about different resources that are out in the community.”

It takes approximately a year to earn your diploma, and over 280 students graduated from the class of ’21. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the program has plans to return to community events in the coming months.

Michael O’Neal, Executive Director of the Savannah Chapter of Parent University, said students actually get to choose which topics they want to learn the most about. This year, that meant education on COVID-19, mental health and how to properly educate your child away from the classroom.

“One of the unique things about parent university is that the parents create the curriculum. So, even though we have things that maybe the school system asks for or governmental entities or business entities ask for, the most important ingredient in our curriculum is what the parents say they want to learn about,” O’neal said. “As many individuals as we have here, that’s how many ideas we have for classes.”

City of Savannah Chief of Police Roy Minter, who serves as a board member for the Savannah chapter, said events like these are what truly help bring a community together.

“Well, you know you talk about a great organization that has a significant impact on our community at Parent University. I mean, this is a program this is kind of a showcases of our community and something that a lot of other communities around the country are looking at,” Minter said.

The next round of classes begins in August free of charge. To sign up for their programming or learn more about Parent University, you can click here.