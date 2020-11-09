Palmetto Animal League, Peacock Subaru partner to get dozens of pets adopted

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – More than 30 shelter pets in the Lowcountry found new homes in October, and many more are on the way to getting help, thanks to a local monthlong partnership.

Peacock Subaru Hilton Head and Palmetto Animal League (PAL) teamed up last month for the rescue’s first-ever virtual adoption event. In total, 34 pets were adopted in just the span of a week.

A generous grant from the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) made it possible for the organization to waive adoption fees.

“We watched a lot of lovely animals go to great homes thanks, in large part, to our Partner in Rescue Peacock Subaru,” said PAL President Amy Campanini. “Their dedication to introducing PAL’s adoptable pets to the community via video, Facebook Live and their pet-friendly dealership resulted in a beautiful wave of adoptions.”

Peacock Subura also pledged $100 to PAL for every pet adopted in October, garnering more than $3,000 that will help dozens of more pets find their “fur-ever” homes.

“Improving animal welfare is something that we continue to support in the Lowcountry and Savannah,” said Peacock Automotive President & CEO Warner Peacock. “Organizations like PAL provide a crucial service in the community and we’re glad to contribute to their efforts.”

PAL is a private, nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue. For those interested in adopting or fostering with the organization, visit here.