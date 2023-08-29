SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless will be opening emergency overnight shelters for community members who find themselves needing a safe place to stay during Hurricane Idalia’s predicted landfall.

Overnight shelters are available at:

Saint Georgia’s Episcopal Church located at 15 Willow Rd. from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Saint Michaels All Angels located at 3101 Waters Ave, from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Come as You Are Deliverance Ministries located at 4429 Skidaway Rd. from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 a.m.

In addition, inclement weather beds will be available at the Salvation Army and Union Mission.

For additional assistance, call CSAH at 612-790-3400.