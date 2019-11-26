Our Hometown:Shelter From the Rain hosts annual Christmas Concert to benefit single mothers

Since 2010, Shelter From the Rain has been providing assistance to low-income single mothers and children in need through acts of kindness that empower the mind, body, and soul.

Monday, December 9, beginning at 7 pm, you’re invited to join the organization and its community partners as they usher in the holiday season with their annual Savannah Christmas Concert at the Savannah Theatre.

Enjoy music from

Isaac Smith, Antwan Smalls, Laiken Love, Kimberly Gunn, Reese Bailey, and a special duet from legendary songstress Huxsie Scott and her granddaughter, Markeya Relaford.

VIP Tickets are $40; $20 general admission; $10 for children.

For more information, call:

912-232-5860.