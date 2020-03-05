Get the latest from Storm Team 3

Our Hometown: What’s in Your Attic? Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend returns with celebrity appraisers

It’s a unique fundraiser that supports the ongoing preservation of two of the city’s prominent historic houses.

The fourth annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend gets underway this Friday.

This year’s theme, “Down by the Riverside”, focuses on Savannah’s Port and its history “From Cobblestones to Containers.”

Tickets are still available for several of the events– including the popular What’s In Your Attic? Celebrity appraisals with Jane Mullino, Amanda Everard, Lark Mason– Saturday, March 7 from 9:30 AM to 3 PM– in Cranmer Hall at 27 West Charlton Street.

Click here for more information and to see the complete schedule.

What’s In Your Attic?

Jane Mullino, Amanda Everard, Lark Mason

Saturday, March 7

$15 per Appraisal Appointment!

9:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Cranmer Hall, 1st Floor

27 West Charlton Street

