Our Hometown: Wesley Community Centers hosts annual Love Walk

It’s time to to lace up your shoes and join Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, THIS Saturday, February 8, for their annual Love Walk.

The 3.6 K walk starts at 9 am at the center’s headquarters on Drayton Street and heads through each square on Bull Street.

There will be pre and post walk rallies, food, entertainment, and fellowship.

Proceeds will directly benefit homeless and low income people from this community who need Wesley’s services including early childhood education programming, youth camp.

For more information call, (912) 236-4226.