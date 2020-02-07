Our Hometown: VITA offers free income tax prep

Tax time can be confusing, and expensive, and overwhelming but help is available.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is offering assistance this weekend.

If you made $50,000 or less last year, you can get your tax returns prepared for free by IRS-trained volunteers.

Just stop by Workforce Coastal at 7216 Skidaway Road from 10 AM to 3 PM, Saturday, February 8.

Please bring valid ID, Social Security cards for each person who will be claimed on your return, W-2’s, 1099, and any interest income or child care information forms.

For more information, call: 912-447-5577.