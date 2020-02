“Your Story, My Story, Our Stories.”

That’s the theme of the annual 31st Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival.

Events continue this week with the ‘Sons of Mystro.’

These young, classically trained violinists use their instruments to interpret reggae, classics, American pop songs and their own creations!

The performance begins tonight at 7:30 at St. Philip Monumental AME Church on Jefferson Street.

Doors open at 7 o’clock.

For more information, call: 912-358-4309.

