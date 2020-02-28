Our Hometown: Veteran Journalist Wanda Lloyd hosts Book Talk & Meet and Greet

She’s a veteran journalist– former associate professor and chair of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at Savannah State University– and retired executive editor of the Montgomery (Ala.) Advertiser.

She’s also the author of a new book– Coming Full Circle: From Jim Crow to Journalism.

Savannah native, Wanda Lloyd, will host a book signing and conversation about her memoir and her incredible journey through a career that has spanned 40 years.

You can meet the author and get your purchased copy signed this Saturday, February 29, beginning at 3 p.m. at the historic Second African Baptist Church at 123 Houston Street.

For more information, call: 912-233-6163.