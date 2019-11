The Taste Of Savannah returns this weekend and its bigger and better than ever!

Enjoy Food, Fun, Wine, Spirits & More Saturday, November 9 at the Georgia State Railroad Museum.

Savannah’s best restaurants and chefs will be participating with culinary delights served from noon to 4:00 pm.

Tickets are $75 and includes All beverages & chef demo samples.

You must be 21 and older to get in.

For more information, call:

912-232-1223.