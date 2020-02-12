Our Hometown: ‘Soup It Up for Loop It Up’ to benefit area children and families

Like soup?

Want to help kids in our community?

This month, a unique fundraising event brings the two together to make a difference.

SOUP IT UP for LOOP IT UP  is a signature fundraising event for Loop It Up Savannah- a non profit that brings creative arts experiences to more than 8,000 children throughout Savannah and Chatham County each year.

Enjoy a night of tasty soups, great friends, community awards, and fundraising!

It all takes place Saturday February, 29, from 7-10 pm at the Ballroom at the American Legion on Bull Street.

Tickets are $60 each or $100 for a pair!

For more information or call: 912-660-2812.

