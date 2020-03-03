Our Hometown: She Hustles- An Evening for Savannah’s Women Entrepreneurs and Leaders

Sorry guys, this is strictly for the ladies.

You’re invited to an evening for Savannah’s women entrepreneur’s and leaders.

This month, the Creative Coast presents “She Hustles: An Evening for Women Entrepreneurs and Leaders.”

It’s a one-stop shop for a community of support to help you get to the next level — professionally and personally.

Enjoy a night of great food, wine, networking, and a panel discussion.

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, March 31, from 6 PM to 8 PM at

The Clyde Venue on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Tickets are $15 online leading up to the event and $20 at the door.

Get tickets here.